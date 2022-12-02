Too close for comfort: Champaign St. Thomas More strains past Decatur St. Teresa 54-47

Champaign St. Thomas More finally found a way to top Decatur St. Teresa 54-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.

Champaign St. Thomas More opened with a 15-13 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Sabers opened a narrow 28-19 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Champaign St. Thomas More steamrolled to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Sabers 20-11 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

