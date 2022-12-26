 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Clinton strains past Fithian Oakwood 57-49

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Clinton did just enough to beat Fithian Oakwood 57-49 at Fithian Oakwood High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Clinton an 18-9 lead over Fithian Oakwood.

The Comets came from behind to grab the advantage 27-26 at intermission over the Maroons.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Clinton and Fithian Oakwood locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 20-12 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

