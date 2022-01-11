 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort, Decatur Lutheran strains past Toledo Cumberland 63-58

A tight-knit tilt turned in Decatur Lutheran's direction just enough to squeeze past Toledo Cumberland 63-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 29, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Toledo Cumberland took on Broadlands Heritage on January 4 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For a full recap, click here.

