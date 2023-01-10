Too close for comfort: El Paso-Gridley strains past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43-37

El Paso-Gridley swapped jabs before dispatching Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 59-31 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 28, El Paso-Gridley faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Tremont on January 6 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.
