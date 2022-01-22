 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort, Mahomet-Seymour strains past Chatham Glenwood 51-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mahomet-Seymour didn't mind, dispatching Chatham Glenwood 51-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

An intermission tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Titans 28-20 in the final period.

In recent action on January 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 14 at Chatham Glenwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

