Too close for comfort, Mahomet-Seymour strains past Chatham Glenwood 51-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mahomet-Seymour didn't mind, dispatching Chatham Glenwood 51-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
An intermission tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Titans 28-20 in the final period.
In recent action on January 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 14 at Chatham Glenwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.