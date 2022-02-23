Too close for comfort: Maroa-Forsyth edges Williamsville 66-63

Mighty close, mighty fine, Maroa-Forsyth wore a victory shine after clipping Williamsville 66-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 16-14 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.
The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 27-23 lead over the Bullets at the half.
In recent action on February 18, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Williamsville took on Waverly South Co-Op on February 12 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.