It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Mt. Sterling Brown County had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mason City Illini Central 68-59 at Mt. Sterling Brown County High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Mt Sterling Brown County faced off against Hartsburg-Emden . For results, click here. Mason City Illini Central took on Lewistown on Feb. 18 at Lewistown High School. Click here for a recap.

