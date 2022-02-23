Too close for comfort: Neoga edges Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 44-40

Neoga knocked off Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 44-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 19, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Edinburg and Neoga took on Tuscola on February 15 at Neoga High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.