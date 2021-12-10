Too close for comfort, Pleasant Plains strains past Williamsville 61-58

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Pleasant Plains to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Williamsville 61-58 at Pleasant Plains High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Williamsville took on Carlinville on December 3 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals opened with a 15-12 advantage over the Bullets through the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains' offense darted to a 27-21 lead over Williamsville at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant Plains and Williamsville locked in a 42-42 stalemate.
