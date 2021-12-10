 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too close for comfort, Pleasant Plains strains past Williamsville 61-58

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Pleasant Plains to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Williamsville 61-58 at Pleasant Plains High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Williamsville took on Carlinville on December 3 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Cardinals opened with a 15-12 advantage over the Bullets through the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains' offense darted to a 27-21 lead over Williamsville at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant Plains and Williamsville locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Akiem Hicks comes to grips with reality of his situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News