Too close for comfort: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op strains past Louisville North Clay 43-42

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op passed in a 43-42 victory at Louisville North Clay's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against St Elmo-Brownstown. For a full recap, click here.
