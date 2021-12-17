Too much fuss: Athens stresses Mt. Pulaski 57-44

Athens notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Pulaski 57-44 at Mt. Pulaski High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Athens darted in front of Mt. Pulaski 14-9 to begin the second quarter.
Athens fought to a 28-22 half margin at Mt. Pulaski's expense.
Athens moved in front of Mt. Pulaski 37-29 to begin the fourth quarter.
