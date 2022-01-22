 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much fuss: Bradley-Bourbonnais stresses Canton 58-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Bradley-Bourbonnais put just enough pressure on Canton to earn a 58-41 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.

The Boilermakers made the first move by forging an 18-5 margin over the Little Giants after the first quarter.

The Boilermakers' offense took charge to a 33-7 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

The Boilermakers' determination showed as they carried a 49-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 14 , Canton squared up on Dunlap in a basketball game . For more, click here.

