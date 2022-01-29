 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too much fuss: Chatham Glenwood stresses Champaign Central 45-35

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood collected a 45-35 victory over Champaign Central in Illinois boys basketball action on January 29.

In recent action on January 22, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central took on Effingham on January 22 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

Chatham Glenwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-25 lead over Champaign Central.

Chatham Glenwood put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Champaign Central 18-10 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Bears, Broncos, and Giants hire new head coaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News