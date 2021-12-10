Too much fuss: Danville stresses Champaign Central 64-51

Riding a wave of production, Danville dunked Champaign Central 64-51 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Danville a 13-11 lead over Champaign Central.
The Vikings darted in front of the Maroons 51-44 to begin the fourth quarter.
