Too much fuss: Gilman Iroquois West stresses Danville Schlarman 55-44

Stretched out and finally snapped, Gilman Iroquois West put just enough pressure on Danville Schlarman to earn a 55-44 victory on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Raiders made the first move by forging a 55-44 margin over the Hilltoppers after the first quarter.
