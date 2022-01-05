 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much fuss: Lincoln stresses Charleston 44-27

Lincoln collected a 44-27 victory over Charleston in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Railsplitters moved in front of the Trojans 12-3 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln registered a 22-7 advantage at halftime over Charleston.

Lincoln moved over Charleston when the fourth quarter began 35-24.

Recently on December 29 , Lincoln squared up on Granite City in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

