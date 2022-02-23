 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much fuss: Springfield Southeast stresses Charleston 66-56

Springfield Southeast dumped Charleston 66-56 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 15, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Charleston took on Mahomet-Seymour on February 9 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Southeast's offense jumped to a 32-21 lead over Charleston at halftime.

The Spartans' edge showed as they carried a 56-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

