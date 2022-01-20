Too much fuss: Taylorville stresses Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30

Taylorville tipped and eventually toppled Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Taylorville made the first move by forging a 16-11 margin over Bethalto Civic Memorial after the first quarter.
Taylorville's offense moved to a 25-13 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at halftime.
The Tornadoes' power showed as they carried a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
