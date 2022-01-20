 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too much fuss: Taylorville stresses Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30

  • 0

Taylorville tipped and eventually toppled Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Taylorville made the first move by forging a 16-11 margin over Bethalto Civic Memorial after the first quarter.

Taylorville's offense moved to a 25-13 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at halftime.

The Tornadoes' power showed as they carried a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 15 , Taylorville squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News