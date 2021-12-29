Too much fuss: Tremont stresses Havana 62-52

No quarter was granted as Tremont blunted Havana's plans 62-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 18, Havana faced off against Carthage Illini West and Tremont took on Fisher on December 17 at Fisher High School. For more, click here.
