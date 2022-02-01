 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Auburn knocks out Litchfield 58-44

Stretched out and finally snapped, Auburn put just enough pressure on Litchfield to earn a 58-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 21 , Auburn squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

A halftime tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Auburn broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-31 lead over Litchfield.

