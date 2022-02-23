Too much punch: Decatur Lutheran knocks out Catlin Salt Fork 71-58

Decatur Lutheran charged Catlin Salt Fork and collected a 71-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Decatur Lutheran a 23-10 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.
The Lions' shooting pulled ahead to a 40-24 lead over the Storm at the half.
Decatur Lutheran's upper hand showed as it carried a 52-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 19-19.
In recent action on February 15, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Cerro Gordo and Catlin Salt Fork took on Urbana University Laboratory on February 19 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.