Decatur Lutheran handed Decatur St. Teresa a tough 58-46 loss in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 24.

Decatur Lutheran opened with a 9-8 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over the Lions.

Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-34 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs rallied in the final quarter, but the Lions skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Decatur Lutheran faced off against DeLand-Weldon. Decatur St Teresa took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on Feb. 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

