Decatur St. Teresa trucked Monticello on the road to a 67-49 victory on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Monticello and Decatur St Teresa played in a 65-43 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton . For more, click here. Monticello took on Rantoul on January 31 at Rantoul Township High School. Click here for a recap.

