Too much punch: New Berlin knocks out Athens 48-34

Playing with a winning hand, New Berlin trumped Athens 48-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Last season, Athens and New Berlin squared off with December 16, 2021 at New Berlin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.