Pleasant Plains stretched out and finally snapped Petersburg PORTA to earn a 40-30 victory at Pleasant Plains High on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Petersburg PORTA started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals kept a 19-14 halftime margin at the Blue Jays' expense.

Pleasant Plains darted to a 28-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 40-30.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA played in a 57-49 game on Dec. 17, 2021. Click here for a recap.

