Too much punch: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out Springfield Southeast 47-34

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield Southeast 47-34 in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.

The Cyclones moved in front of the Spartans 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 24-11 lead over the Spartans at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's position showed as it carried a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.