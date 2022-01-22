 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out Springfield Southeast 47-34

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield Southeast 47-34 in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.

The Cyclones moved in front of the Spartans 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 24-11 lead over the Spartans at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's position showed as it carried a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. For more, click here.

