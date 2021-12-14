Too much punch: St. Joseph-Ogden knocks out Danville 77-60

St. Joseph-Ogden put together a victorious gameplan to stop Danville 77-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 7 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Hoopeston Area in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Spartans a 16-13 lead over the Vikings.
St. Joseph-Ogden enjoyed a colossal margin over Danville with a 58-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.