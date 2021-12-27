Too wild to tame: Concord Triopia topples Edinburg 61-47

Concord Triopia handed Edinburg a tough 61-47 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 18 , Edinburg squared up on Athens in a basketball game .
Concord Triopia jumped in front of Edinburg 20-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' shooting breathed fire to a 38-23 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
The Trojans' force showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
