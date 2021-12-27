 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too wild to tame: Concord Triopia topples Edinburg 61-47

  • 0

Concord Triopia handed Edinburg a tough 61-47 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 18 , Edinburg squared up on Athens in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Concord Triopia jumped in front of Edinburg 20-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' shooting breathed fire to a 38-23 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Trojans' force showed as they carried a 51-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News