Too wild to tame: Decatur Lutheran topples Springfield Lutheran 54-39

Decatur Lutheran notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield Lutheran 54-39 on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Decatur Lutheran took on Moweaqua Central A & M on December 3 at Decatur Lutheran. For more, click here.
