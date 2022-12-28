Too wild to tame: Galesburg topples Taylorville 66-49

Galesburg had its hands full but finally brushed off Taylorville 66-49 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 16-15 lead over Taylorville.

A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Galesburg enjoyed a thin margin over Taylorville with a 46-40 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-9 edge.

