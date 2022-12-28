Too wild to tame: Galesburg topples Taylorville 66-49

Galesburg had its hands full but finally brushed off Taylorville 66-49 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Galesburg a 16-15 lead over Taylorville.
A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Galesburg enjoyed a thin margin over Taylorville with a 46-40 lead heading to the final quarter.
The Silver Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-9 edge.
The last time Galesburg and Taylorville played in a 53-45 game on December 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
