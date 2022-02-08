Too wild to tame: Pana topples Vandalia 66-51

Pana grabbed a 66-51 victory at the expense of Vandalia in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.
The first quarter gave Pana a 38-29 lead over Vandalia.
Recently on January 29 , Pana squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.