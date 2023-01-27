 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too wild to tame: Petersburg PORTA topples Maroa-Forsyth 50-37

  • 0

Petersburg PORTA called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-37 defeat of Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois boys basketball action on January 27.

The last time Petersburg PORTA and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 57-49 game on February 18, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Maroa-Forsyth took on Macon Meridian on January 21 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News