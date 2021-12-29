Too wild to tame: Springfield topples New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50

Springfield dumped New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Senators made the first move by forging a 21-15 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

The Senators opened a gargantuan 36-21 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Springfield darted ahead of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 47-35 as the fourth quarter started.

