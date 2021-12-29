Too wild to tame: Springfield topples New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50

Springfield dumped New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 67-50 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Senators made the first move by forging a 21-15 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
The Senators opened a gargantuan 36-21 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Springfield darted ahead of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 47-35 as the fourth quarter started.
Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.