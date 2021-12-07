Too wild to tame: Virden North Mac topples Carlinville 43-31

Virden North Mac dumped Carlinville 43-31 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Virden North Mac faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Carlinville took on Auburn on November 30 at Auburn High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.