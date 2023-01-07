Tough tussle: Decatur St. Teresa breaks free from Mt. Pulaski 53-49

Decatur St. Teresa derailed Mt. Pulaski's hopes after a 53-49 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Mt Pulaski faced off on February 23, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
