Tough tussle: Pana steps past Nokomis 44-38

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pana didn't mind, dispatching Nokomis 44-38 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
In recent action on January 15, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Pana took on Nokomis on January 13 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.
Pana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-22 lead over Nokomis.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Redskins 18-16 in the final period.
