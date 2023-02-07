Pleasant Plains found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Petersburg PORTA 52-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Petersburg PORTA showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals kept a 23-19 halftime margin at the Blue Jays' expense.

Pleasant Plains darted to a 30-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA squared off with December 17, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School last season.

