Tough tussle: Springfield Lanphier breaks free from Springfield Southeast 52-43

Springfield Lanphier swapped jabs before dispatching Springfield Southeast 52-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Lanphier opened with a 14-5 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Spartans climbed back to within 28-23.
Springfield Lanphier darted to a 41-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.
