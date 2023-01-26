 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tough tussle: Springfield Lanphier breaks free from Springfield Southeast 52-43

Springfield Lanphier swapped jabs before dispatching Springfield Southeast 52-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Lanphier opened with a 14-5 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Spartans climbed back to within 28-23.

Springfield Lanphier darted to a 41-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast squared off with December 7, 2021 at Springfield Southeast High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on January 20 at Springfield Southeast High School. Click here for a recap.

