Fan stress was at an all-time high as Staunton did just enough to beat Gillespie 56-53 on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Staunton and Gillespie played in a 56-46 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Gillespie faced off against Litchfield. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.