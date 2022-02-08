 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tough tussle: Virden North Mac steps past Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Virden North Mac wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-36 over Raymond Lincolnwood on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 25, Virden North Mac faced off against Pleasant Plains and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Virden North Mac's offense darted to a 15-14 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at halftime.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Panthers 28-25.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 15-8 to finish the game in style.

