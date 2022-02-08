Tough tussle: Virden North Mac steps past Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Virden North Mac wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-36 over Raymond Lincolnwood on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Virden North Mac's offense darted to a 15-14 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at halftime.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Panthers 28-25.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 15-8 to finish the game in style.

