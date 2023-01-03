Tough tussle: Williamsville breaks free from St. Joseph-Ogden 52-48

With little to no wiggle room, Williamsville nosed past St. Joseph-Ogden 52-48 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Williamsville played in a 62-55 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Williamsville faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Normal University on December 30 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
