Tremont collects skin-tight win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-48

Tremont found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-48 in Illinois boys basketball on January 15.
The first quarter gave Tremont a 13-12 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
The Turks' offense darted to a 23-20 lead over the Falcons at the half.
Tremont's dominance showed as it carried a 47-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's finishing flurry, but Tremont swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
