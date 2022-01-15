 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tremont collects skin-tight win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-48

Tremont found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-48 in Illinois boys basketball on January 15.

In recent action on January 7, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on El Paso-Gridley on January 11 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Tremont a 13-12 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The Turks' offense darted to a 23-20 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Tremont's dominance showed as it carried a 47-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's finishing flurry, but Tremont swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

