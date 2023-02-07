Tremont put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hartsburg-Emden for a 59-37 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Tremont jumped in front of Hartsburg-Emden 20-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Turks' shooting darted in front for a 33-20 lead over the Stags at the intermission.

Tremont steamrolled to a 54-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Stags closed the lead with a 11-5 margin in the final quarter.

