Tremont overcomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in competitive affair 60-56

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tremont wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-56 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The Turks made the first move by forging a 19-9 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

Tremont kept a 31-29 intermission margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved ahead of Tremont 51-46 to start the fourth quarter.

The Turks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-5 points differential.

