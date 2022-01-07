 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tremont overcomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in competitive affair 60-56

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tremont wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-56 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

In recent action on December 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Tremont took on Havana on December 29 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Turks made the first move by forging a 19-9 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

Tremont kept a 31-29 intermission margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved ahead of Tremont 51-46 to start the fourth quarter.

The Turks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-5 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

