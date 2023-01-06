Tremont trips Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in tenacious tussle 70-64

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tremont did just enough to beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 70-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tremont and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on January 15, 2022 at Tremont High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Tremont faced off against Springfield Calvary and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Clinton on December 28 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.