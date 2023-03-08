TUSCOLA — Jordan Quinn calls it "building the brand."

It's when multi-sport athletes help more than one sport be successful in their time at the school, and in the process ignites the desire in younger athletes to reach those heights when their time comes.

At Tuscola — like many small Central Illinois schools — there seem to be years when all of the athletic programs are performing at top levels. It's cyclical and likely thanks to the elite athletes at the school during that time.

The Tuscola boys basketball team is riding one of those waves, making it to their first state tournament appearance since the 1988-89 season. It's also the Warriors' first time in the final four.

"One of our sayings is 'build a brand' and that's what we strive to do all year long," said Quinn, who is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Warriors and was instrumental in the Tuscola football team's recent success as the Warriors' quarterback. "We can’t wait for kids to come up. Their futures are bright because they see we are building the brand. It helps all of our programs."

Head boys basketball coach Justin Bozarth said that if you look at the history of Tuscola's athletic success throughout the years, each sport has its different cycles.

But one of the things that is typically pretty apparent, Bozarth said, is when one of Tuscola's athletic teams is successful, the school's other teams are also successful in those same calendar years.

"We're the beneficiary of having a lot of multi-sport kids, which is what makes Tuscola really unique," said Bozarth, who has a 124-53 record in six years as head boys basketball coach. "So you as a school love to see this trend happening. If you're good at one sport, you're pretty much good in others."

Bozarth singled out some of his players as examples of the "building the brand" culture.

• Jordan Quinn is likely an all-stater in basketball this year, who's also the quarterback of the Tuscola football team.

• Chris Boyd is the Warriors' starting center. He's also an all-state lineman in football, and a favorite for the state championship this year in shot put.

• Colton Musgrave has a baseball scholarship to an area junior college and, he's the Warriors' defensive specialist on the basketball court.

• The team also has two other juniors who are all-state cross country runners and are both standouts on the basketball court.

"That's why we kind of pride ourselves on this culture," Bozarth said. "When you're a standout in one sport, you also want to bring great value to another."

Getting to state

After needing four overtimes to dispatch Altamont in its own sectional final, the Warriors came back and led wire-to-wire in their 74-53 victory against Mounds Meridian in the Class 1A Carbondale Super-sectional on Monday.

That propelled the Warriors (30-6) to the state tournament, where they will play Scales Mound (32-5) at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals in Champaign.

Bozarth said the Warriors will rely on what led to the young team's success all year — a stifling defense and opportunistic shooting.

The sixth-year coach said that at times this year, the Warriors played like they were the young team they are, and at other times looked like a veteran squad. One of the team's goals was to continue to get better and be playing its best basketball at the end of the season.

Check and check.

"You've seen it over the last several months. You've seen our sophomores grow up and our juniors just take on so much more of leadership roles and playing to their strengths," Bozarth said. "So it was definitely a process.

"And we were fortunate to get through it all, but you know, those games really kind of prepare you for where we're at now."

When you look at the two teams, both are similar in that they score about the same number of points a game (Tuscola - 60.2 ppg vs. Scales Mound - 61.2 ppg) and give up similar points to opponents (Tuscola - 38.5 vs. Scales Mound - 46.1).

Both Bozarth and Quinn see the similarities.

"I watched a little of their game and I think we match up well," Quinn said. "We do play pretty evenly. We know we have a tough game ahead of us. But we're very capable of beating them."

Bozarth said that while the teams are evenly matched, the Hornets have three players who score in or near double figures, and they throw different defenses at you, which makes them dangerous.

"They seem to be really well-balanced," he said. "You have several guys who go to the net and who play complementary roles that allows the team to have a high level of success. Plus, they play good defense."

Quinn believes Scales Mound is beatable if the Warriors play a complete game on both ends of the floor. That, he said, has been the recipe for the team's success this season.

"If you look at our past few games, we've just had the grit and we're trying to drive regardless if we're up or down," he said. "It really comes down to our defensive energy. We know that on the offensive side we're firing on all cylinders.

"This is special team. I'm glad I'm a part of it, and I'm glad we're making history."

Photos: Ridgeview-Lexington 41, Tuscola 6, final