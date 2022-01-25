 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola buries Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op under avalanche of points 88-40

Tuscola offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op with an all-around effort during this 88-40 victory on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Tuscola's offense struck to a 53-28 lead over Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op at halftime.

Recently on January 17 , Tuscola squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For more, click here.

