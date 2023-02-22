Tuscola delivered all the smoke to disorient Villa Grove and flew away with a 101-35 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

Last season, Tuscola and Villa Grove squared off with Nov. 30, 2021 at Tuscola High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Tuscola faced off against Hume Shiloh . For results, click here. Villa Grove took on Chrisman on Feb. 18 at Villa Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.