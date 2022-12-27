Tuscola drums Paxton-Buckley-Loda with resounding beat 49-12

Tuscola's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49-12 at Tuscola High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 20, Tuscola faced off against Arcola and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Shelbyville on December 16 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
