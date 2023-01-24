Tuscola earns solid win over Arthur Christian 80-66

Tuscola knocked off Arthur Christian 80-66 at Arthur Christian High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tuscola and Arthur Christian squared off with January 25, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Arthur Christian faced off against DeLand-Weldon and Tuscola took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 17 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.